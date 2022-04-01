AC Milan vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan host Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Monday, looking to consolidate their position at the top of the league table.

After going eight games unbeaten, including a win in each of their last three, the Rossoneri have opened up a three-point gap over Napoli.

Defending champions Inter Milan underwent a rough patch last month and have won just once in their last five top-flight games, causing them to cede pole position.

However, the title race is still open, and with just eight games remaining in the campaign, Stefano Pioli's side will be cautious against dropping cheap points.

Bologna come into the weekend on a contrasting run of form.

Without a win in their last four games, including a defeat in their most recent two, the Rossoblu are languishing in 12th place with 33 points from 29 games.

AC Milan vs Bologna Head-To-Head

Milan have won 25 of their last 37 clashes with Bologna, losing only five.

They're also currently on a five-game winning run in the fixture after a goalless draw in Bologna in December 2018.

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W

AC Milan vs Bologna Team News

AC Milan

Milan skipper Simon Kjaer has long been ruled out for the season after sustaining a ligament rupture back in December.

Daniel Maldini should also return from illness which sidelined him from their Cagliari match.

The Rossoneri don't have any fresh injury concerns and head coach Stefano Pioli could field a similar starting XI as last time.

Franck Kessie has agreed to join Barcelona at the end of the season.

Injured: Simon Kjaer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bologna

Gary Medel, Ibrahima Mbaye and Musa Barrow will return from international duty for this match.

Mitchell Dijks and Federico Santander trained with the rest of the side while Andreas Skov Olsen underwent therapy.

Nicolas Dominguez isn't scheduled to return before the end of April.

Injured: Kingsley Michael, Nicolas Dominguez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AC Milan vs Bologna Predicted XI

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud.

Bologna (3-4-3): Lukasz Skorupski; Arthur Theate, Gary Medel, Kevin Bonifazi; Aaron Hickey, Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten, Emanuel Vignato; Roberto Soriano, Marko Arnautovic, Ricardo Orsolini.

AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction

Milan are breathing fire at the moment and boast a dominant record in this fixture in recent years.

Unless the Rossoblu produce a miracle, Milan should cruise to all three points with relative ease.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Bologna

