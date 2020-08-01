AC Milan vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

AC Milan hosts an in-form Cagliari side in the Rossoneri's last Serie A fixture of this season. The hosts have been a resurgent force in Italian football since the restart of the Serie A and will look to end the season with a resounding victory at the San Siro.

AC Milan has the ability to present a potent threat in the final third and has become a particularly formidable side at the San Siro under Stefano Pioli. The Italian manager was rewarded with a two-year contract extension for his excellent work with the Rossoneri and will want to continue his good work with a relatively young side.

Cagliari is currently 13th in the Serie A table but the Sardinians have shown that they are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. The away side managed to pull off a shock victory against Serie A champions Juventus during the week and will try to replicate its heroics at the San Siro today.

AC Milan may not be able to obtain a direct qualification spot as far as the Europa League is concerned but will try to finish above Napoli in the Serie A table with a victory today. The Rossoneri have shown several positive signs over the past few weeks and have become a force to reckon with.

AC Milan vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

AC Milan has a brilliant and nearly spotless record against a Cagliari side that has struggled against the Rossoneri in the past. The home side has won an incredible 20 out of 26 fixtures played between the two sides and has lost only one game.

Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both got on to the scoresheet as AC Milan routed Cagliari in Sardinia earlier this year. The Rossoneri score an average of two goals per game against the away side and will look to maintain their near-perfect record in this fixture.

AC Milan form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Advertisement

Cagliari form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Also Read: Juventus plan squad overhaul as eight players set to face the axe

AC Milan vs Cagliari Team News

Alessio Romagnoli will be unavailable against Cagliari

AC Milan

Alessio Romagnoli picked up an injury earlier this season and has been ruled out of the last fixture of the Serie A 2019/20 season. The defender has been a leader in AC Milan's defensive line and will be gutted to miss out on this game.

Matteo Gabbia is the latest in a long list of prodigious defenders to emerge from AC Milan's youth system and will take Romagnoli's place in the starting eleven. Samu Castillejo has also recovered from his injury and will compete with Alexis Saelemaekers for a spot in the starting eleven.

Ante Rebic picked up a yellow card against Sampdoria and is suspended for this game. Rafael Leao will start in his place and has a chance to score yet another goal against Cagliari today.

Injuries: Mateo Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli, Andrea Conti

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Ante Rebic

Radja Nainggolan is injured

Cagliari Team News

Cagliari star Radja Nainggolan is currently nursing a calf injury and his absence with be felt by Cagliari's midfield. Marko Rog picked up an early yellow card against Juventus and is likely to be replaced by Valter Birsa in the starting eleven against AC Milan.

Giovanni Simeone and Luca Gagliano are enjoying a fruitful partnership in the final third and managed to get a goal each against Juventus. The duo will serve as Cagliari's chief threat going into this fixture.

Injuries: Radja Nainggolan, Leonardo Pavoletti, Christian Oliva, Luca Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Marko Rog

AC Milan vs Cagliari Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic may play his final game for the Serie A giants against Cagliari, but head coach Stefano Pioli hopes that is not the casehttps://t.co/i3NzG5ZV6v — AS English (@English_AS) July 31, 2020

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alessio Cragno; Ragnar Klavan, Luca Ceppitelli, Sebastian Walukiewicz; Federico Mattiello, Valter Birsa, Artur Ionita, Paolo Farago; Joao Pedro, Giovanni Simeone, Luca Gagliano

AC Milan vs Cagliari Prediction

AC Milan is equipped with some of the most lethal goalscorers in Serie A at the moment and is likely to dominate this fixture at the San Siro. Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks in no mood to relent and will want to add to his impressive goal tally against Cagliari.

Ismael Bennacer has been a revelation for AC Milan this season and is likely to pull the strings for the Rossoneri in the midfield. Cagliari cannot be underestimated, however, and the likes of Giovanni Simeone and Luca Gagliano will certainly test young Matteo Gabbia's abilities in AC Milan's defence.

Under Stefano Pioli, AC Milan has experienced a stunning renaissance that is unlikely to come to a premature end. The free-flowing home side will look to draw the curtains on its intriguing Serie A season with a convincing victory.

Prediction - AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari

Also Read: 5 footballers who have won the most trophies in their careers