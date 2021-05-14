AC Milan vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan are set to play host to Cagliari at San Siro on Sunday for their latest Serie A fixture.

AC Milan come into this game on the back of a 7-0 win over Davide Nicola's Torino yesterday at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. A brace from French left-back Theo Hernandez, goals from Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie and Spanish attacker Brahim Diaz and a second-half hat-trick from Croatian forward Ante Rebic ensured victory for Stefano Pioli's AC Milan.

Cagliari, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Giuseppe Iachini's Fiorentina on Wednesday at the Sardegna Arena. Both sides failed to record a shot on target, with Fiorentina registering only two shots in this game.

AC Milan vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AC Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost one and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with AC Milan beating Cagliari 2-0. A brace from veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured the win for AC Milan, who had Belgium international Alexis Saelemaekers sent off in the second-half.

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-L-L

Cagliari form guide in Serie A: D-W-D-W-W

AC Milan vs Cagliari Team News

AC Milan

AC Milan will be without Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while there are doubts over the availability of young Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Stefano Pioli is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: Sandro Tonali

Suspended: None

Cagliari

Meanwhile, Cagliari manager Leonardo Semplici will be unable to call upon the services of Croatian midfielder Marko Rog, winger Riccardo Sottil, Polish centre-back Sebastian Walukiewicz, Uruguay international Gaston Pereiro and Italian centre-back Arturo Calabresi.

Injured: Gaston Pereiro, Arturo Calabresi, Riccardo Sottil, Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Cagliari Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alessio Cragno, Gabriele Zappa, Luca Ceppitelli, Diego Godin, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Razvan Marin, Alfred Duncan, Nahitan Nandez, Radja Nainggolan, Joao Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

16 - João Pedro is the first Brazilian player to have scored more than 15 goals in two Serie A campaigns in a row since Adriano in 2003/04 and 2004/05. Samba.#SerieA #BeneventoCagliari — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 9, 2021

AC Milan vs Cagliari Prediction

AC Milan are currently 3rd in the Serie A table, level on points with 2nd-placed Atalanta. They have impressed with their performances this season, and a strong summer transfer window will be crucial.

Cagliari, on the other hand, are 15th in the league table, five points ahead of 18th-placed Benevento with two games to go. Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro has once again been an important part of their side, and has scored 16 goals in the league this season.

AC Milan will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Cagliari

