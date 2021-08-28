AC Milan vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Looking to open their season with two straight Serie A wins, AC Milan welcome Cagliari to the San Siro Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of an opening-day 1-0 win over Sampdoria, while the visitors played out a 2-2 draw with Spezia.

AC Milan kicked off their Serie A campaign with a win when they beat Sampdoria 1-0 at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium last Monday.

Former Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz scored inside the first 10 minutes of the game to hand the Rossoneri all three points.

This followed a shaky pre-season run, where they picked up two wins and two draws from five friendly games.

They will now look to keep the ball rolling and quickly strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, Cagliari were denied a dream start to the new season as they played out a 2-2 draw against Spezia.

After falling two goals behind, Brazilian forward Joao Pedro scored a second-half brace to force a share of the spoils.

This followed an impressive 3-1 victory over Pisa which sealed their place in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Cagliari will now look to keep the juggernaut rolling and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

AC Milan vs Cagliari Head-To-Head

The Rossoneri have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 25 wins from their last 35 encounters. Cagliari have managed just one win, while eight games have ended all square.

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Cagliari Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

AC Milan vs Cagliari Team News

AC Milan

The hosts remain without the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie, who have been ruled out through knee and muscle injuries respectively.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Frank Kessie

Suspended: None

Cagliari

The visitors will be without the services of Riccardo Ladinetti and Marco Rog, who have been sidelined through muscle and knee injuries respectively.

First-choice goalkeeper Alessio Cragno has been ruled out for two weeks with a muscular issue. Boris Radunovic should take Cragno's place in goal.

Injured: Riccardo Ladinetti, Marco Rog, Alessio Cragno

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Cagliari Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Rafael Leao, Rane Krunic, Sandro Tonali, Alexis Saelemaekers; Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Boris Radunovic; Sebastian Walukiewicz, Diego Godín, Andrea Carboni; Gabriele Zappa, Răzvan Marin, Kevin Strootman, Alessandro Deiola, Dalbert; João Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

AC Milan vs Cagliari Prediction

AC Milan will be looking to improve on their unconvincing opening-day win when they welcome Cagliari on Sunday.

The Rossoneri head into the game with a significantly stronger and more experienced crop of players and we predict this will play a huge role in handing them the win.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Cagliari

