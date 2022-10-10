AC Milan vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League features a massive fixture this week as AC Milan lock horns with Graham Potter's Chelsea side in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Tuesday.

AC Milan vs Chelsea Preview

AC Milan are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Juventus by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea are in fourth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Blues defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

AC Milan vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a slight edge over AC Milan and have won two of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Rossoneri's one victory.

AC Milan are winless in their last five European matches against Chelsea but have never lost consecutive matches against the Blues.

Chelsea allowed only four shots against AC Milan in the reverse fixture - their third-best performance in this regard in the UEFA Champions League.

AC Milan have lost four of their last five home games against English opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such victory coming against Arsenal in 2012.

Chelsea won their last UEFA Champions League match away from home against an Italian opponent in November 2003 against Lazio.

AC Milan have managed to end a run of six UEFA Champions League home games without a victory this season by beating Dinamo Zagreb at the San Siro last month.

AC Milan vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have made progress under Graham Potter and will be intent on making their mark in the Champions League. The Blues have an impressive squad at their disposal and could take a massive stride towards the knock-out stages with a positive result this week.

AC Milan can pack a punch on their day and have managed to overcome their recent slump. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: AC MIlan 1-1 Chelsea

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

AC Milan vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes