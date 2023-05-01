AC Milan vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3, 2023

Reigning champions AC Milan entertain 19th-placed Cremonese at the San Siro in Serie A on Wednesday (May 3).

The hosts are unbeaten in five league games and are unbeaten in seven matches across competitions. In their previous outing, Milan drew 1-1 against Roma. Alexis Saelemaekers scoring the decisive goal in the seventh minute of injury time, just three minutes after Tammy Abraham had broken the deadlock.

Milan are tied with arch-rivals Inter Milan, who are fourth, with 57 points, ahead only on goal difference.

Cremonese, meanwhile, drew 1-1 draw against 17th-placed Hellas Verona in a bottom-of-the-table clash on Sunday. David Okereke gave Cremonese the lead in the ninth minute, but a red card for Giacomo Quagliata eight minutes after he came off the bench gave Verona the numerical advantage. They made the most of that, with Simone Verdi bagging a 75th-minute equaliser.

AC Milan vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lombardy-based rivals have crossed paths 28 times across competitions since 1922. Milan lead 17-6.

They met for the first time this century in the reverse fixture in November in a goalless draw.

Cremonese are winless in 29 of their 32 Serie A games this season.

Milan are on a six-game winning run at home against Cremonese, outscoring them 18-5.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league games at home, keeping four clean sheets.

Milan have scored in all but one of their league games at home this season.

AC Milan vs Cremonese Prediction

Milan have lost just twice at home this season, and 30 of their 52 goals in Serie A have come at home. They're unbeaten at home against Cremonese since 1925, winning nine of ten games.

Cremonese, meanwhile, have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 58 goals in 32 games. Just one league win has come on the road, so they could struggle here.

Considering the recent history between the two teams and Milan's home advantage, the Rossoneri should secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Milan 2-1 Cremonese.

AC Milan vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Milan

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score or assist any time - Yes

