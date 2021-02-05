AC Milan vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan are set to play host to Crotone on Sunday at San Siro for their latest Serie A game.

AC Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna on Saturday at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Goals from Croatian forward Ante Rebic and Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie ensured victory for Stefano Pioli's AC Milan. Former AC Milan midfielder and Italy international Andrea Poli scored the consolation goal for Bologna.

Crotone, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Davide Ballardini's Genoa last Sunday at the Stadio Ezio Scida. A brace from Italian attacker Mattia Destro and a goal from German left-back Lennart Czyborra sealed the deal for Genoa.

AC Milan vs Crotone Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AC Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with AC Milan beating Crotone 2-0. Goals from midfielder Franck Kessie and young Spanish forward Brahim Diaz secured the win for AC Milan.

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-W-L

Crotone form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-L-L

AC Milan vs Crotone Team News

AC Milan

AC Milan will be without young Spaniard Brahim Diaz and Danish centre-back Simon Kjaer who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Stefano Pioli is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Simon Kjaer, Brahim Diaz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crotone

Meanwhile, Crotone manager Giovanni Stroppa will be unable to call upon the services of young defender Giuseppe Cuomo, winger Salvatore Molina and veteran midfielder Luca Cigarini. There are doubts over the availability of Portuguese right-back Pedro Pereira, while Brazilian attacker Junior Messias is suspended.

Injured: Salvatore Molina, Giuseppe Cuomo, Luca Cigarini

Doubtful: Pedro Pereira

Suspended: Junior Messias

AC Milan vs Crotone Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz, Lisandro Magallan, Luca Marrone, Vladimir Golemic, Andrea Rispoli, Luis Rojas, Niccolo Zanellato, Ahmad Benali, Arkadiusz Reca, Samuel Di Carmine, Simeon Nwankwo

AC Milan vs Crotone Prediction

AC Milan sit at the top of the league table, two points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan. Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to be a consistent goalscorer, while the likes of Franck Kessie, Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao have all impressed.

Crotone, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the league table, and have lost four of their last five league games. Nigerian striker Simeon Nwankwo has led the line well, and he could prove to be crucial.

AC Milan have what it takes to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Crotone

