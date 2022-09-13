AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Dinamo Zagreb take on AC Milan on Wednesday. The Rossoneri have been impressive this year and hold the upper hand this week.

Dinamo Zagreb are currently at the top of the league table and have been impressive this season. The Croatian outfit edged HNK Gorica to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a positive result in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The reigning Italian champions defeated Sampdoria by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

AC Milan have an excellent record against Dinamo Zagreb and have won both the matches played between the two teams. Dinamo Zagreb have never defeated the Rossoneri and will look to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2000 and ended in a 3-0 victory for AC Milan. The Italians have scored six goals in their two games against Dinamo Zagreb and will be intent on maintaining their streak on Wednesday.

AC Milan form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Dinamo Zagreb form guide: W-W-W-W-W

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

AC Milan have an impressive squad

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alessandro Florenzi, and Ante Rebic are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Divock Origi is also yet to complete his recovery and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alessandro Florenzi, Ante Rebic

Doubtful: Divock Origi

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb have a point to prove

Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team ahead of this match. Mislav Orsic scored the winning goal against Chelsea last week and will lead the line yet again against AC Milan.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali; Charles De Ketelaere, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (3-5-2): Dominik Livakovic; Dino Peric, Josip Sutalo, Stefan Ristovski; Sadegh Moharrami, Robert Ljubicic, Josip Misic, Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec; Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and will want to replicate their domestic success on the European stage. The likes of Charles De Ketelaere and Rafael Leao have been impressive this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Dinamo Zagreb are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and will want to stun yet another European giant this week. AC Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

