AC Milan vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AC Milan take on Empoli on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Empoli are in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Genoa last week and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Rossoneri edged Napoli to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan vs Empoli Head-to-Head

AC Milan have an impressive record against Empoli and have won 10 out of 19 matches played between the two teams. Empoli have managed three victories against the Rossoneri and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 4-2 victory for AC Milan. Empoli were outplayed on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-D-D-W-W

Empoli form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-D-D

AC Milan vs Empoli Team News

AC Milan have an excellent squad

AC Milan

Tiemoue Bakayoko is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Theo Hernandez is serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Tiemoue Bakayoko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Theo Hernandez

Empoli have a strong side

Empoli

Empoli have no major injury concerns of note and will be filled to the brim with confidence going into this game. The away side is the underdog in this fixture and cannot afford to make an error against a strong AC Milan outfit.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Empoli Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Alessandro Florenzi, Fikayo Tomori; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Fabiano Parisi, Sebastiano Luperto, Simone Romagnoli, Petar Stojanovic; Kristjan Asllani, Szymon Zurkowski, Filippo Bandinelli; Liam Henderson, Nedim Bajrami, Andrea Pinamonti

AC Milan vs Empoli Prediction

AC Milan have managed to overcome their mid-season slump and have pulled off crucial victories against both Napoli and Inter Milan over the past month. The Rossoneri have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to win a Scudetto this year.

Empoli have punched above their weight on a few occasions but have their work cut out for them this weekend. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Empoli

