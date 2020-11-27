AC Milan vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

League leaders AC Milan are set to welcome Fiorentina to the San Siro on Sunday in their next Serie A game.

AC Milan come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Ligue 1 side Lille on Thursday in their UEFA Europa League group stage fixture.

A goal from Spanish winger Samu Castillejo for AC Milan was cancelled out by a strike from Lille's French winger Jonathan Bamba in the second half.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, beat Udinese 1-0 in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

A goal from young Spanish midfielder Tofol Montiel in the second half of extra time ensured qualification to the next round for Fiorentina.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

In 29 previous encounters between the two sides, AC Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost seven and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Croatia international Ante Rebic scored the goal for AC Milan, with Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar equalizing with a penalty late in the second half for Fiorentina.

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-D-W

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: D-W-L-D-L

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Team News

AC Milan will be missing a few important players. Belgium international Alexis Saelemaekers, key striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Alexis Saelemaekers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Fiorentina could be without Italy international Giacomo Bonaventura and former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery, who are both nursing injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Giacomo Bonaventura, Franck Ribery

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Hakan Calhanoglu, Jens Petter Hauge, Ante Rebic, Samu Castillejo

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bartlomiej Dragowski, Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi, Sofyan Amrabat, Alfred Duncan, Gaetano Castrovilli, Christian Kouame, Dusan Vlahovic, Jose Callejon

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction

AC Milan have been in fine form in Serie A this season. They are unbeaten in the league so far, and much of their success has been down to the form of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. With the Sweden international unable to feature on Sunday, it remains to be seen how manager Stefano Pioli sets up his team.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, have some talented players in the squad, including Nikola Milenkovic, Sofyan Amrabat and Gaetano Castrovilli. They have struggled in the league this season, and will have to be at their very best to get a result against Milan.

Milan are in excellent form. However, the loss of Ibrahimovic could prove to be crucial, and we are forecasting a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Fiorentina

