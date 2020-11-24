Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann admits his decision to reject the club the first time angered Lionel Messi

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has admitted that superstar attacker Lionel Messi was angry with him after he initially turned down the club.

Griezmann had been close to joining Barcelona in 2018 but had ultimately decided to stay at Atletico Madrid.

"I asked for forgiveness for delaying the move," states Barcelona's Griezmann

Lionel Messi was angry with Griezmann's decision

Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona a season later, in 2019, from Atletico Madrid for a fee of €120 million. However, he has not been at his very best and has often struggled.

A product of the Real Sociedad youth academy, Griezmann made his name at Atletico Madrid, where he made 257 appearances in all competitions and scored 133 goals. This saw him being regarded as one of the best forwards in the world.

He joined Barcelona in 2019 as the Catalan club sought to replace Neymar. He has, however, failed to replicate his Atletico Madrid form and has often been utilised as a substitute. In 58 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 17 goals.

The France international, in an interview to Universo Valdano, has admitted that he asked for forgiveness for delaying the move to join Barcelona.

"When I signed for the club I asked for forgiveness for delaying the move and saying I wouldn’t join Barcelona. I told Lionel Messi that I would give everything on the pitch for the club."

Does Griezmann still need time to adapt? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7UvUfEf8mI — Goal (@goal) November 23, 2020

Advertisement

The 29-year-old also stated that Messi had not been happy with his choice to remain at Atletico Madrid for one more season.

"I spoke with Leo when I arrived and he told me that when I turned down the first chance to go, he was screwed because he had asked for it publicly, but he told me he was with me and I notice it every day."

Both Griezmann and Lionel Messi have not been at their very best at Barcelona this season. This has resulted in manager Ronald Koeman placing his trust in teenagers Pedri and Ansu Fati, who have performed extremely well.

If Barcelona want Griezmann to cut his hair, the player says it's NOT HAPPENING - even though fans think it affects his game ❌



"I will keep my hair long even if [Barca] ask me to cut it. My children and my wife want me to keep it." pic.twitter.com/7d25uSxJsa — Goal (@goal) November 24, 2020

Advertisement

With the Camp Nou outfit interested in a move for Lyon attacker Memphis Depay in January, Griezmann's future could be up for debate, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United linked with the player.

Also Read: Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann will not cut his hair even if the club asks him to do so