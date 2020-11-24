Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann will not cut his hair even if the club asks him to do so

Barcelona's much-maligned star Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he has no intention of cutting his hair, despite criticism from certain quarters.

Griezmann has struggled at Barcelona since joining the club, with fans of the Catalan outfit often criticizing the player's performances.

A product of the Real Sociedad youth academy, Antoine Griezmann made his name at Atletico Madrid, where he made 257 appearances in all competitions and scored 133 goals. This resulted in a €120 million move to Barcelona in 2019, as the club sought to replace Neymar.

However, the France international has been unable to replicate his Atletico Madrid form at Barcelona, failing to establish himself under Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien and now Ronald Koeman.

Does Griezmann still need time to adapt? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7UvUfEf8mI — Goal (@goal) November 23, 2020

Griezmann has made 58 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona so far, scoring 17 goals. Many of those appearances have come off the bench.

The faltering form of both Griezmann and Lionel Messi has seen Koeman place his trust in teenagers Pedri and Ansu Fati, who have both done well with the opportunities given to them.

Both Lionel Messi and Griezmann have not been at their very best at Barcelona this season

Meanwhile, Griezmann continues to be criticized for his form.

In an interview with Universo Valdano, the 29-year old has admitted that he will not cut his hair even if Barcelona ask him to do so.

"I will keep my hair long even if they ask me to cut it. My children and my wife want me to keep it. Since my arrival at Barcelona, I have not spoken. I said at the time that I only want to speak on the pitch, not publicly."

🗣 — Griezmann: "Many people want me to cut my hair, but I will not do that because my wife and kids want me to keep it." pic.twitter.com/Aq4877VKpD — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 23, 2020

He also stated that it was time to put things right.

"I have been putting up with many different comments, and now I’ve said enough is enough. It is time to put things right."

Griezmann's form has led to the attacker being linked with various clubs in recent months. Barcelona are in a precarious financial condition and have already sold Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo and Arthur in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are said to be keeping an eye on Griezmann's situation.

