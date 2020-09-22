AC Milan vs FK Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The 2020-21 Europa League campaign continues this Thursday with matches in the third qualifying round. One such game sees Italian giants AC Milan play host to Norwegian side FK Bodo/Glimt at the San Siro.

Glimt have already beaten two sides – both hailing from Lithuania – to make it this far in Europe’s secondary competition, while Milan eliminated Ireland’s Shamrock Rovers last week.

AC Milan vs FK Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head

It should come as no surprise that these two sides have never faced off in European competition before, largely due to Milan’s status as one of Europe’s true giants.

The Rossoneri have begun their 2020-21 campaign strongly, defeating Shamrock Rovers last week before dispatching of Bologna on Monday night with two goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Prior to this, they ended their 2019-20 campaign with an unbeaten run.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, have been performing strongly throughout the current campaign. They currently sit at the top of Norway’s Eliteserien, with 16 wins, two draws and no losses.

AC Milan form guide: D-W-W-W-W (competitive games only)

Bodo/Glimt form guide: W-W-W-W-W

10 years? It feels like just yesterday that @Ibra_official scored his first Serie A goal in Rossonero 🤜🏻🤛🏻



10 anni fa, il primo gol rossonero di Zlatan in Serie A: e la storia continua... 🤜🏻🤛🏻#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/eooSAZX2Pv — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 22, 2020

AC Milan vs FK Bodo/Glimt Team News

Milan boss Stefano Pioli will have to make do without four of his squad, as Mateo Musacchio, Rafael Leao and Andrea Conti remain on the sidelines with injuries while Alessio Romagnoli is a doubt.

Injured: Mateo Musacchio, Rafael Leao, Andrea Conti

Doubtful: Alessio Romagnoli

Suspended: None

According to most reports available from Norway, Bodo/Glimt should be able to call upon a full-strength side for what should be one of the biggest games in their recent history.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs FK Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI

AC Milan predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Theo Hernandez, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

FK Bodo/Glimt predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin, Alfons Sampsted, Marius Lode, Brede Moe, Fredrik Bjorkan, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, Ulrik Saltnes, Philip Zinckernagel, Victor Boniface, Jens Petter Hauge

AC Milan vs FK Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Despite Bodo/Glimt’s good form in their domestic league and their victories in the Europa League, anything other than a big win for Milan here would be an absolute disaster for them.

With the creative threat of Ante Rebic and Hakan Calhanoglu – as well as the goalscoring ability of Zlatan Ibrahimovic – this ought to be a one-sided victory for the Rossoneri and will probably serve as a solid warm-up game for their match with Crotone at the weekend.

Prediction: AC Milan 4-0 FK Bodo/Glimt