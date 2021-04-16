AC Milan vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan welcome Genoa to San Siro for Serie A action on Sunday.

With just eight games left to play in the 2020-21 campaign, the hosts are 11 points behind fierce rivals Inter Milan in the league standings. AC Milan returned to winning ways against Parma in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, Genoa dropped points for the second game in a row after the reigning champions beat them 3-1 at the Juventus Stadium.

AC Milan vs Genoa Head-to-Head

The hosts have faced Genoa 126 times across all competitions. Milan have been the dominant side in the fixture and have recorded 56 wins against the oldest Italian football club.

Il Grifone have 28 wins to their name, while 42 games have ended in a draw. When these sides last met at San Siro, Genoa recorded a 2-1 win thanks to two first-half goals.

The reverse fixture earlier this season at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

AC Milan form guide across all competitions: W-D-W-L-L

Genoa form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-D-L

AC Milan vs Genoa Team News

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspended for AC Milan's Serie A game against Genoa.

The hosts will be without the services of Davide Calabria as he completes the final stage of his recovery from a minor knee injury. Alessio Romagnoli is back in the fold after taking part in full training this week.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was red-carded against Parma following a heated exchange with the match official. He will miss the fixture against Genoa.

Injured: Davide Calabria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Genoa

Davide Zappacosta was injured in the second half against Juventus and won't make the trip to Milan. He has reportedly picked up a hamstring injury.

Luca Pellegrini's season has been marred with persistent injuries. He is also suffering from a hamstring injury and is ruled out of the game.

Domenico Criscito is suspended for the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the loss against Juventus.

Injured: Davide Zappacosta, Luca Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Domenico Criscito

AC Milan vs Genoa Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rade Krunic; Rafael Leão

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Edoardo Goldaniga; Davide Biraschi, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra; Mattia Destro, Gianluca Scamacca

AC Milan vs Genoa Prediction

Milan have bounced back from two back-to-back defeats. The team has scored seven goals in their last three games. Genoa have scored five in five but have just one win to their name.

We predict the hosts will take three points from the game on account of better form. However, they have struggled at home which could be a potential cause for concern.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Genoa.