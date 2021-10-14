AC Milan vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Looking to move level on points with Napoli at the top of the Serie A table, AC Milan welcome Hellas Verona to the San Siro Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors will be desperate to get one over the hosts as they are currently on a run of five games without a win.

AC Milan returned to winning ways in style as they claimed a nerve-racking 3-2 win against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium last time out.

Prior to that, Stefano Pioli’s men suffered a late 2-1 defeat at the hands of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in Group B of the UEFA Champions League.

With 19 points from seven games, AC Milan are currently second in the Serie A standings, three points behind leaders Napoli.

Hellas Verona’s resurgence continued last time out as they cruised to an emphatic 4-0 win over 10-man Spezia.

Prior to that, they claimed a shock 3-2 win over AS Roma before playing out successive draws against Salernitana and Genoa.

This fine string of results has seen Hellas Verona rise to 11th place on the log, level on points with Torino and Udinese.

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head

AC Milan boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from their previous 19 encounters. Hellas Verona have managed three wins in that time, while seven games have ended in draws.

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Team News

AC Milan

The hosts head into the game with several injury woes down the spine of the team, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Rade Krunic, Junior Messias, Alessandro Plizzari, Alessandro Florenzi and Mike Maignan sidelined through injuries.

Theo Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for the game.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Rade Krunic, Junior Messias, Alessandro Plizzari, Alessandro Florenzi, Mike Maignan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Theo Hernandez

Hellas Verona

The visitors will have to cope without the services of Gianluca Frabotta and Ivan Ilic, who are currently recuperating from their injuries. Davide Faraoni will be assessed before the match to determine his involvement in the game.

Injured: Gianluca Frabotta, Ivan Ilic

Doubtful: Davide Faraoni

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Antonio Mirante; Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Pierre Kalulu; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Ante Rebic

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Koray Gunter, Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze, Mert Cetin; Kevin Lasagna, Giovanni Simeone, Nikola Kalinic

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Prediction

AC Milan have put together a fine run of form heading into the game and will fancy their chances against the visitors. Hellas Verona have not performed too poorly themselves and are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up eight points in that time. While we anticipate a thrilling contest, we are tipping the hosts to claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Hellas Verona

Edited by Shardul Sant