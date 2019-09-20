AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Predicted XI, injury news, suspension lists and more | Serie A 2019/2020

Ume Elvis FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 27 // 20 Sep 2019, 01:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 295th Milan derby would take place this weekend

The city of Milan would this weekend be on standstill, as two of its most prominent clubs in AC Milan and Inter Milan clash on matchday 4 of the 2019/2020 Serie A campaign.

The two sides are among the most illustrious in the history of the sport, and despite falling on hard times in recent years, the Derby della Madonnina is still one of the most followed club game in the world.

Inter Milan come into the fixture as the in-form side of the two, and are the only club to have won all three of their league games so far to sit top of the Serie A table, while their city rivals have been less stellar, winning two and losing one to sit eighth on the standings.

Both clubs posted narrow 1-0 victories over the last weekend, but the Nerazzurri however needed an injury time equalizer to avoid defeat against Slavia Prague in their Champions League opener which was a game they were largely expected to win.

However, if history has taught us, it is that form guides are thrown out of the window in such derbies, with passion of the players and intensity over who wants it more, being the deciding factors to victory, hence both teams would fancy their chances of picking up all three points in the 295th reincarnation of the Milan derby.

Injury concerns

AC Milan have no new injuries to worry about and would have all first team members fit for selection for the game (barring any late injuries), with the only injury concern being that of Mattia Caldera who has been sidelined since rupturing his ACL in May of last season.

Inter Milan have all players fit and raring to go for the clash with their crosstown rivals AC Milan.

Suspension lists

AC Milan would be without the services of right-back Davide Calabria who was shown a straight red card for dragging down Verona forward Samuel di Cabrine by the neck in injury time during the Rosonerri's 1-0 victory at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi over the weekend.

Inter Milan have no suspensions to worry about.

Advertisement

Team news and probable lineups

This formation has given Conte so much success in his managerial career

Head coach Antonio Conte has stuck with his tried and tested three-at-the-back system which has won him so much in his managerial career so far at Inter Milan.

The 50-year-old has deployed a flat 3-5-2 in three of his four official games, while he switched to a more fluid 3-4-2-1 in the 1-0 victory over Udinese on matchday 2.

He is however more likely to stick with the former given the intense nature of the fixture, congesting his midfield and allowing Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku lead the line.

Stefano Sensi has been one of the standout players for Inter Milan this season and would be tasked with bring their chief creative force, while Nico Barella could be rewarded for his heroics off the bench against Slavia with a start in the derby.

Marco Giampaolo could deploy a 4-3-2-1 system in the derby

After using a 4-3-1-2 system in the opening day defeat to Udinese, AC Milan's Marco Giampaolo switched to a 4-3-2-1 formation, and this tactical tweak has reaped dividends, bringing in consecutive victories against Brescia and Verona.

The former Empoli manager is likely to deploy the same in the derby, while making minor changes to the starting XI that defeated Verona last time out.

Lucas Biglia is likely to start in place of Ismael Bennacer, with the 33-year-old being a veteran of many a Milan derby, and his experience would come in handy. Andre Silva's departure to Frankfurt left Krzysztof Piatek as the sole recognized center-forward in the squad, and despite being on a poor run of form, the Pole opened his account this season with a penalty against Verona.

Also, Ante Rebic impressed in his appearance off the bench in the same game, and the Croat could be deployed in place of Lucas Paqueta.