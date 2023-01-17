AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2023

The Supercoppa Italiana features another edition of the Derby della Madonnina this week as AC Milan lock horns with arch-rivals Inter Milan in a crucial encounter at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Lecce in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Nerazzurri edged Hellas Verona to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a slight edge in the Derby della Madonnina and have won 85 out of the 233 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's 79 victories.

The last two matches played between these two Serie A giants have produced a total of eight goals, with Inter Milan scoring five goals as opposed to AC Milan's three goals.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last five matches in the Serie A but did suffer a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Torino in the Coppa Italia last week.

Lautaro Martinez is Inter Milan's top goalscorer in the Serie A with nine goals, and Rafael Leao has led the charge in AC Milan's league campaign with eight strikes.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last six official games in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Juventus in November last year.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction

AC Milan have flattered to deceive this season and have a mountain to climb to give Napoli a run for their money in the title race. The Rossoneri have a robust squad this season and will need to make the most of the talent at their disposal.

Inter Milan have improved in recent weeks but have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their season. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Inter Milan

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

