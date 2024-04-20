AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2024

Serie A features another edition of the Derby della Madonnina this week as Stefano Pioli's AC Milan lock horns with local rivals Inter Milan in a high-profile clash at the San Siro on Monday.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Nerazzurri were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Cagliari in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment but have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Rossoneri crashed out of the Europa League after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of AS Roma this week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a slight historical edge over Inter Milan and have won 115 out of the 309 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's 114 victories.

Inter Milan have won each of their last five matches against AC Milan in all competitions and have already set a club record in this regard against the Rossoneri.

As hosts, AC Milan have won only one of their last eight matches against Inter Milan in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-2 margin in 2022.

Inter Milan could win the Serie A title with a victory this weekend, marking the first time the title has been won in the Derby della Madonnina in the history of the competition.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan are within touching distance of the Serie A title and could create history by lifting the trophy with a victory against their arch-rivals. The Nerazzurri have been impeccable on the domestic front and will be intent on maintaining their impressive recent record against the Rossoneri.

AC Milan have blown hot and cold this season but have the resources at their disposal to hold their own in this fixture. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Inter Milan

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback