AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2025

The Coppa Italia features another edition of the Derby della Madonnina this week as AC Milan lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in a crucial semifinal clash at the San Siro on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Nerazzurri edged Udinese to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves on the domestic front this season. The Rossoneri slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good historical record in the Derby della Madonnina and have won 91 out of the 242 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's 81 victories.

AC Milan have conceded at least one goal in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 1-0 victory against Hellas Verona in a Serie A encounter in February this year.

Inter Milan have remained unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Juventus in a Serie A game in February this year.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last three matches against Inter Milan in all competitions.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction

AC Milan have managed to hold their own against their illustrious local rivals in recent months but find themselves in a spot of bother this season. The Rossoneri are struggling in Serie A and will view the Coppa Italia as an opportunity to salvage the remainder of their season.

Inter Milan are in excellent form at the moment but will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent. The Nerazzurri are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Inter Milan

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

