AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

Italian football is back in action with another edition of the Derby della Madonnina this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with arch-rivals Inter Milan in a crucial Serie A encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Nerazzurri eased past AS Monaco by a 3-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Rossoneri suffered a 2-1 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good historical record against AC Milan and have won 91 out of the 241 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's 81 victories.

AC Milan have won their last two matches against Inter Milan in all competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Inter Milan have secured 70 victories and scored 259 goals against AC Milan in Serie A - more than any other team has managed against the Rossoneri in the history of the competition.

The last seven matches played between the two teams have witnessed three victories apiece for both teams and one draw, with AC Milan conceding a goal in the first half of each game.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have a formidable squad at their disposal and are currently three points behind Napoli in the Serie A title race. Lautaro Martinez scored a hat-trick against AS Monaco this week and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

AC Milan have not been at their best this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Inter Milan

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

