AC Milan vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

The semi-finals of the Coppa Italia get underway as arch-rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan meet for the first leg fixture at the San Siro on Tuesday.

This will be the second season in a row featuring the Derby Della Madonnina in the cup competition, with Inter Milan knocking out the Rossoneri from the quarter-finals last season.

Both sides played out a draw in their previous Serie A outings, with Inter playing out a goalless draw at Genoa and Milan earning a point at home against Udinese thanks to Rafael Leão's goal.

The Milan rivals occupy the top two spots in the league standings at the moment, with the Nerazzurri trailing Milan by two points but with a game in hand. So, the stakes are high for this game.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

The two rivals have squared off 230 times in competitive fixtures so far. Inter hold the upper hand with a narrow 84-78 lead in wins while the spoils have been shared 68 times in this fixture.

Milan have been the better side in the Coppa Italia, recording 10 wins over their city rivals, who have emerged victorious on eight occasions. Seven games have ended in draws.

They last met in Serie A action in February, with Olivier Giroud's second-half brace securing a 2-1 comeback win for Milan.

AC Milan form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Inter Milan form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Team News

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not recover in time for this first-leg tie following an achilles injury and is expected to mark his return to the pitch against Napoli this coming weekend.

Ismaël Bennacer served a one-game suspension in the Serie A fixture against Udinese and should start here. Sandro Tonali picked up the second yellow card of the campaign in the quarter-finals against Lazio and is suspended here.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sandro Tonali

Inter Milan

The game comes too soon for Joaquin Correa while new signing Robin Gosens completed a full training session on Saturday and is in contention to start here, albeit from the bench.

Injured: Joaquin Correa

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Ismaël Bennacer, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic (GK); Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Denzl Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have hit a rough patch in their recent fixtures, failing to score in their last three games across all competitions. Milan are unbeaten in their last six games and are the top-scoring side in the Coppa Italia.

Considering the current form of both teams, AC Milan seem to be the favorites here and should eke out a narrow win in the first leg.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Inter Milan

