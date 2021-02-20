AC Milan vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A offers up an exciting clash on Sunday, as AC Milan take on Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina.

Inter Milan are currently one point ahead of their city rivals at the top of the Serie A standings. They will be looking to break away from the chasing pack at this crucial stage of the season.

Antonio Conte's side are unbeaten in their last three games, and have only lost once in their last 10 matches.

AC Milan have begun to falter after starting the season in such an unbelievable fashion. The Rossoneri spent the majority of the season at the top of Serie A and were only recently overtaken by their city rivals.

Stefano Pioli's side have only managed two wins in their last six games, losing three of them. Pioli will hope that his side can turn their fortunes around against Inter on Sunday.

If past meetings are anything to go by, this fixture is sure to be a fiery one, with both sides ready to go for the win.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

The recent history of this fixture favors Inter Milan, with the Nerazzurri winning four out of the last five Serie A meetings between the two sides. AC Milan have only won one of those.

Both teams have managed to get a victory over the other this season. Stefano Pioli's side won the reverse fixture in the Serie A, with Antonio Conte's side knocking Milan out of the Coppa Italia.

AC Milan Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Inter Milan Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Team News

Arturo Vidal is doubtful for Sunday's clash

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli rested many key players for AC Milan's UEFA Europa League clash against Red Star Belgrade during midweek.

However, the Rossoneri will be without Ismael Bennacer for the clash against Inter, as the midfielder picked up another injury in Serbia during the week.

Pioli's side will also be without Spanish winger Brahim Diaz, who has not managed to recover from a hamstring injury.

Injured: Ismael Bennacer, Brahim Diaz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Antonio Conte will be sweating on key midfielder Arturo Vidal's fitness, as the Chilean picked up the knee injury earlier in the week.

Inter will be without Stefano Sensi for the clash against AC Milan on Sunday, as the Italian recovers from a muscle injury.

Injured: Stefano Sendi

Doubtful: Arturo Vidal

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Frank Kessie; Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction

Both sides have everything to lose on Sunday, which sets up the Milan Derby perfectly. Inter are clearly in the better form at them moment, but form is usually thrown out the window for clashes as big as this.

We predict a feisty draw, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Inter Milan