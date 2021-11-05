AC Milan vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A features another edition of the Derby della Madonnina this weekend as AC Milan take on Inter Milan at the San Siro on Sunday. Both teams are title contenders this season and will want to win this game.

AC Milan are in second place in the Serie A standings and are level on points with Napoli at the moment. The Rossoneri edged AS Roma to a crucial 2-1 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive this year. The Nerazzurri eased past Udinese in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this match.

AC Milan @acmilan

Enjoy his pre-derby interview! 🎙️



Olivier già parla italiano meglio di noi 🤌

Ecco la sua intervista pre-Derby! 🎙️



#MilanInter #SempreMilan Olivier is already more fluent in Italian than most of us 🤌Enjoy his pre-derby interview! 🎙️Olivier già parla italiano meglio di noi 🤌Ecco la sua intervista pre-Derby! 🎙️ Olivier is already more fluent in Italian than most of us 🤌Enjoy his pre-derby interview! 🎙️ Olivier già parla italiano meglio di noi 🤌Ecco la sua intervista pre-Derby! 🎙️ #MilanInter #SempreMilan https://t.co/222p4nR0QT

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have a marginal historical advantage against AC Milan and have won 84 out of 228 matches played between the two teams. AC Milan have managed 77 victories against their arch-rivals and will want to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two Serie A giants took place in February this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Inter Milan. AC Milan were outplayed on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-L-W

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Team News

AC Milan have a strong squad

AC Milan

Theo Hernandez has picked up an injury over the past week and will be unavailable for selection. Samu Castillejo, Mike Maignan, and Brahim Diaz are also yet to recover and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Samu Castillejo, Brahim Diaz, Theo Hernandez, Junior Messias, Mike Maignan

Doubtful: Ante Rebic

Suspended: None

Inter Milan need to win this game

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team against AC Milan. Ivan Perisic was benched in the Champions League this week and should get a start in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Matteo Darmian, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction

AC Milan have been exceptional in the Serie A so far and will need to win this game to keep up with Napoli in the title race. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has plenty of experience in this fixture and will be intent on making an impact against the Rossoneri's arch-rivals.

Inter Milan did endure a slump last month but are back to their best after two comprehensive victories over the past week. Both Milan clubs are in good league form at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Inter Milan

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi