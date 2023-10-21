AC Milan vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2023

The Serie A features another clash between two of Italy's biggest teams this weekend as Juventus lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in a high-profile encounter at the San Siro on Sunday.

AC Milan vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past local rivals Torino by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Rossoneri edged Genoa by a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

AC Milan vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good historical record against AC Milan and have won 109 out of the 297 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's 98 victories.

AC Milan are unbeaten in each of their last five matches against Juventus in the Serie A and could secure a run of six matches of this nature for the first time since 1989.

AC Milan have kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches against Juventus in the Serie A - as many as they had achieved in the 22 such games preceding this run.

In eight of the last 11 matches between AC Milan and Juventus in the Serie A, at least one of the two teams has failed to find the back of the net.

AC Milan won their first game of the month by a 1-0 margin against Genoa and have won their first two games in October in each of their last three seasons.

AC Milan vs Juventus Prediction

AC Milan have stepped up to the plate yet again this season and are in excellent form at the moment. The likes of Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Juventus have also come into their own under Massimiliano Allegri and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Juventus

AC Milan vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes