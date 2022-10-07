AC Milan vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Reigning champions AC Milan will lock horns against Juventus at the San Siro in an exciting Serie A clash on Saturday (October 8).

The Rossoneri returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win at Empoli, with all four goals coming in the final 17 minutes. They were unable to maintain that form in the UEFA Champions League, though, falling 3-0 at Chelsea in midweek. Milan's only league defeat this season came against league leaders Napoli last month.

Juventus, meanwhile, recovered from a 1-0 reverse against newly promoted Monza with a 3-0 win over Bologna on Sunday. The Bianconeri then beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Milan and Juventus are fifth and seventh respectively in the standings and need to win to keep pace with the league leaders.

AC Milan @acmilan



Una classica che non muore mai anche grazie alle emozioni del passato 📽️



@pumafootball #SempreMilan A game steeped in Serie A folklore. #MilanJuve , the historic highlights 📽️Una classica che non muore mai anche grazie alle emozioni del passato 📽️ A game steeped in Serie A folklore. #MilanJuve, the historic highlights 📽️Una classica che non muore mai anche grazie alle emozioni del passato 📽️@pumafootball #SempreMilan https://t.co/XDMQ3zkH9J

AC Milan vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 237 times in official games (295 including friendlies and exhibition games). Juventus lead 92-77 in wins, while 68 games have ended in draws.

Last season, their two Serie A meetings ended in draws after both teams won away in the season before.

Milan's last home win against the Bianconeri came in the league in 2020.

The Rossoneri have lost just once in 24 Serie A games.

Juventus have failed to win their last five away games in Serie A and are winless on their travels across competitions this season.

I Bianconeri have drawn more games (4) than any other team in Serie A this season.

AC Milan vs Juventus Prediction

The Rossoneri beat their local rivals Inter Milan at home last month and have scored 13 goals in five league games at home.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen Focus shifts from Maccabi to Milan Focus shifts from Maccabi to Milan 🔀

Juventus, meanwhile, have struggled on their travels this term, scoring just once in three league outings.

While both teams have Champions League commitments next week, that should not have an impact on proceedings, and a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Juventus

AC Milan vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leão to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 5: AC Milan to score first - Yes

