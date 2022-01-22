AC Milan vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A features a massive fixture between two of Italy's biggest teams this weekend as Juventus take on AC Milan on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AC Milan are in second place in the Serie A standings and have fallen behind Inter Milan in the title race. The Rossoneri suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Spezia last weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Bianconeri eased past Sampdoria in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

AC Milan vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Juventus have a good historical record against AC Milan and have won 92 out of 236 matches played between the two teams. AC Milan have managed 68 victories against Juventus and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-W-L

Juventus form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-W

AC Milan vs Juventus Team News

AC Milan have a depleted squad

AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori and Pietro Pellegri are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Fode Ballo-Toure and Franck Kessie are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Fikayo Tomori, Pietro Pellegri

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Fode Ballo-Toure, Franck Kessie

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Danilo has recovered from his knock, however, and will be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Juventus Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciecj Szczesny; Luca Pellegrini, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

AC Milan vs Juventus Prediction

AC Milan have managed to recover from their mid-season slump over the past month and will need to work hard to give Inter Milan a run for their money this season. The Rossoneri have grown in stature under Stefano Pioli and will look to win the league title this season.

Juventus have shown improvement under Allegri but will need to work hard to secure another top-four finish. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Juventus

