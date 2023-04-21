AC Milan vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lecce lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday.

AC Milan vs Lecce Preview

Lecce are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Sampdoria last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride on the domestic front this season. The Rossoneri were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna in their previous league game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

AC Milan vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Lecce and have won 11 of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lecce's one victory.

AC Milan have lost only two of their 33 matches against Lecce in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming in April 2006.

Lecce held AC Milan to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture and will look to remain unbeaten in a single league campaign against the Rossoneri for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

Lecce have won only one of their 16 matches away from home against AC Milan in the Serie A, with their only such victory coming in October 1997.

In March and April this year, AC Milan have picked up only six points from their six games in the Serie A.

AC Milan vs Lecce Prediction

AC Milan have excelled on the European front this season but have flattered to deceive in the Serie A. With Juventus' penalty reversed in the league table, the Rossoneri face a battle to finish in the top four.

Lecce can pack a punch on their day but have historically struggled at the San Siro. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Lecce

AC Milan vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

