Lecce vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023 

Lecce host Sampdoria at the Via del Mare on Sunday (April 16) in Serie A. The hosts are struggling in the league at the moment and could find themselves in a relegation tussle.

The hosts lost 2-1 by Napoli in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the game after a commendable performance against the leaders. Lecce are 16th in the league with 27 points from 29 games. They're five points above the drop zone.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, have endured an abysmal campaign, finding themselves deep in the drop zone, with manager Dejan Stankovic running out of time to save I Blucerchiati. They were beaten 3-2 by Cremonese last time out and will be gutted to have come away with nothing after creating multiple chances to take the win.

Lecce vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Lecce and Sampdoria, who lead 9-4.

The hosts have lost just one of their last four games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in nine games in the fixture.

Lecce have picked up 12 points at home this season. Only their weekend opponents (7) and Cremonese (6) have picked up fewer.

Sampdoria have picked up eight points on the road this season, the second-fewest in the top flight.

La Samp have the worst offensive record this season, scoring just 18 times.

Lecce vs Sampdoria Prediction

Lecce are on a six-game losing streak and have failed to score in five of those games. They're winless in their last six home games.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last 14 games across competitions. They have struggled on the road recently but could pick up a point.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Sampdoria

Lecce vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes