AC Milan vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lecce lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan vs Lecce Preview

Lecce are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side held AS Roma to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Rossoneri edged Fiorentina to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AC Milan vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Lecce and have won 12 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lecce's paltry one victory.

AC Milan have won only one of their last 24 matches against Lecce in the Serie A, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 2006.

Lecce held AC Milan to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture last year and could achieve two draws against the Rossoneri in a single season for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign.

AC Milan have won nine of their last 10 matches at home against Lecce in the Serie A and have scored a total of 29 goals in these matches.

AC Milan have won their last six matches in all competitions and could win seven games in a row for the first time since 2006.

AC Milan vs Lecce Prediction

AC Milan have come into their own over the past month and have an impressive squad at their disposal. Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Lecce can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at the San Siro. AC Milan are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Lecce

AC Milan vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes