AC Milan vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

It's all to fight for as Manchester United take on AC Milan at the San Siro in the second leg of their Europa League tie after the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last week.

Manchester United conceded an equalizer in the 92nd minute of the game against AC Milan and now go into the second leg at the San Siro needing to score at least a goal. AC Milan have the safety of an away goal but have been struggling for form of late and are winless in their last four home games.

The Rossoneri have, in fact, not scored in four of their last seven games at the San Siro. Stefano Pioli's team will definitely hope to turn that around when they take on Manchester United on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have had their own set of issues of late. In the absence of a few key players, namely Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani, the Red Devils have not been scoring a lot of goals.

It was newcomer Amad Diallo who scored their goal in the first leg against AC Milan, a spectacular no-look header which looked very much like a teaser of things to come.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will back themselves given how solid their away form is. They are also undefeated in 24 of their last 26 Europa League matches.

The Red Devils are also unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions and with some of their main players expected to return to the squad for this one, they should feel confident going into Thursday's game.

AC Milan have also got a raft of players back in their squad after being sidelined through injuries. They will need to regain their form from earlier in the season to keep a buzzing Manchester United at bay, especially if they are back to full strength.

AC Milan vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Advertisement

AC Milan and Manchester United have played 11 times till date. Both teams have won five games each and one match has ended in a draw. The last time these two sides locked horns was just last week and they played out a 1-1 draw.

AC Milan form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Manchester United form guide: D-D-W-D-W

AC Milan vs Manchester United Team News

AC Milan

AC Milan welcomed back Hakan Calhanoglu, Theo Hernandez and Ante Rebic to the team in last weekend's game against Napoli. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessio Romagnoli are major doubts for the second leg against Manchester United.

Ismael Benancer and Mario Mandzukic are sidelined through injuries as well.

Injuries: Ismael Benancer and Mario Mandzukic

Doubtful: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessio Romagnoli

Suspensions: None

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United might be able to welcome Paul Pogba back into the side after a stint on the sidelines. The Manchester United manager said:

"Injury-wise I hope we have four or five players back for that game.

"It's very likely that Edinson and Anthony are fit, Donny hopefully as well. Paul even might make the trip and David is back from isolation. That's more numbers. Today we had two goalkeepers on the bench so we need them back."

Juan Mata and Phil Jones are the only ones who are certain to miss this one.

Injuries: Juan Mata and Phil Jones

Doubtful: Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani

Suspensions: None

AC Milan vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups

Advertisement

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Hakan Calhanoglu, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers; Rafael Leao

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood

AC Milan vs Manchester United Prediction

That late goal they conceded at Old Trafford could come back to bite Manchester United. But they have a lot of firepower in their ranks and keeping them at bay for the entirety of the 90 would be something that AC Milan will find hard to do.

We expect Manchester United to edge this.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 AC Milan