AC Milan vs Napoli - 5 key battles to watch out for | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan and Napoli will square off at the San Siro on Sunday in a blockbuster clash in Serie A.

The two title contenders, who went the opening 12 games of the season unbeaten, have lost some of their early momentum lately. The Rossoneri have won only twice in their last five outings to cede top spot to arch-rivals Inter Milan. The holders are four points ahead, but have played a game more.

The Partenopei, meanwhile, are down in fourth after losing consecutive games to Napoli and promoted Empoli. In fact, they are winless in three league games now, having started their campaign with eight consecutive wins.

Both teams are desperate to keep up with the defending champions and reignite the title race. A draw would be an undesirable result for both. Ahead of the highly anticipated kick-off, here's a look at the five key battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#5 Brahim Diaz (AC Milan) vs Andre-Frank Anguissa (Napoli)

Diaz has been menacing for Milan.

Brahim Diaz has grown by leaps and bounds since joining AC Milan last year, becoming a key player in Stefano Pioli's swashbuckling team.

This season, he's among their most dangerous players, bagging three goals and as many assists. However, the Spaniard hasn't found the back of the net since September.

Nevertheless, no one creates danger quite like him. Diaz has made several key passes, and found spaces in opposition defences with impeccable vision.

The Underrated Scout



🎮 70 accurate passes (97%) - 2/2 long balls

♟️ 2 key passes

⚔️ 5/10 ground duels won

✈️ 2/3 aerial duels won

❗️ 3 fouls suffered

☎️ 2 interceptions

⚠️ 1 tackle



These attributes of Diaz would need the utmost attention from Andre-Frank Anguissa. The defensive midfielder has made a meteoric surge to prominence this season.

These attributes of Diaz would need the utmost attention from Andre-Frank Anguissa. The defensive midfielder has made a meteoric surge to prominence this season.

Signed from English Championship side Fulham on loan, the Cameroonian has shown his ability to make the step up and deliver at the top level. However, Diaz would provide him a tough examination.

#4 Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) vs Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)

Udinese Calcio vs SSC Napoli - Serie A

Napoli fans didn't know what to expect from Piotr Zielinski when he joined from Udinese in 2016. However, since last year, the Pole has shown his talent and potential consistently.

He has excelled in various positions in midfield. He has the joint-highest goal-contributions in Napoli's squad in the league this season with nine (five goals and four assists).

PSN Futbol



Piotr Zielinski was selected as the Player of the Match against Leicester City by La Gazzetta dello Sport.



"Great performance, the best version of Zielinski this season. Calm but confident, great playmaking, and 1v1 play."



His energy and directness could be a test for Milan's defence. Sandro Tonali must restrict Zielinski's movements, which could go a long way in negating his impact. The 21-year-old reads the game well, allowing him to make vital clearances and blocks, and he makes good ball-recoveries too.

His energy and directness could be a test for Milan's defence. Sandro Tonali must restrict Zielinski's movements, which could go a long way in negating his impact. The 21-year-old reads the game well, allowing him to make vital clearances and blocks, and he makes good ball-recoveries too.

