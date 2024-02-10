AC Milan vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Napoli take on Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Sunday.

AC Milan vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit edged Hellas Verona to an important 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front. The Rossoneri defeated Frosinone by a 3-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AC Milan vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an impressive recent record against AC Milan and have won 13 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's 11 victories.

After a run of 10 victories against AC Milan in the Serie A, Napoli have won only three of their last 10 matches against the Rossoneri in the competition.

AC Milan and Napoli played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture last year and could play out draws in both their Serie A games in a single season for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign.

AC Milan have played out draws in 26 out of their 75 matches at home against Napoli in the Serie A and have secured a higher number of home draws only against Juventus in the competition.

AC Milan have scored and conceded at least two goals in each of their last three Serie A matches.

AC Milan vs Napoli Prediction

AC Milan have fallen behind in the title race in recent weeks and will need a run of excellent results to give Inter Milan a run for their money. Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao have been impressive for the Rossoneri and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Napoli have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-2 Napoli

AC Milan vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes