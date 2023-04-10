AC Milan vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Napoli lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Wednesday.

AC Milan vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in exceptional form this season. The Neapolitan outfit edged Lecce to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Rossoneri were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Empoli in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

AC Milan vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against AC Milan and have won 13 of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's eight victories.

AC Milan have lost only one of their nine matches against fellow Italian teams on the European front, while Napoli have secured one victory and one defeat each from such games.

AC Milan have won only one of their last nine home games against Napoli in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming in the 2018-19 Coppa Italia quarterfinals.

Napoli have won each of their last three matches away from home against AC Milan in all competitions - their best such run against the Rossoneri.

AC Milan have reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2011-12 season - the previous occasion saw them crash out against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

AC Milan vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been in exceptional form this season and will be intent on making their mark in Europe. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has come into his own for the Neapolitans and will look to wreak havoc in the final third.

AC Milan have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will need to work on their consistency this season. Napoli are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Napoli

AC Milan vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

