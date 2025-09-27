AC Milan vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Napoli Preview

AC Milan are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Lecce by a 3-0 margin in the Coppa Italia in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Neapolitan outfit edged Pisa to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against AC Milan and have won 15 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 12 victories.

Since the 2011-12 season, AC Milan have lost 14 of their last 28 matches against Napoli in Serie A - they have suffered more defeats only against Juventus in the competition during this period.

AC Milan have won only two of their last 12 matches at home against Napoli in Serie A - they were unbeaten in the 19 such games preceding this run.

AC Milan have won each of their last three matches in Serie A and could win four such games on the trot for the first time since 2020.

AC Milan have kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches in Serie A.

AC Milan vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been exceptional in Serie A this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

AC Milan have stepped up to the plate this season but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Napoli

AC Milan vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

