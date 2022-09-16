AC Milan vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

AC Milan are set to play Napoli at San Siro on Sunday in Serie A.

AC Milan come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Ante Cacic's Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from veteran French striker Olivier Giroud, Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers and midfielder Tommaso Pobega secured the win for Stefano Pioli's AC Milan. Croatia international Mislav Orsic scored the goal for Dinamo Zagreb.

Napoli, on the other hand, beat ten-man Rangers 3-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Second-half goals from winger Matteo Politano, attacker Giacomo Raspadori and French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele sealed the deal for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli. American centre-back James Sands was sent off for Rangers.

AC Milan vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli hold the advantage. They have won 12 games, lost eight and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with AC Milan beating Napoli 1-0. A second-half goal from former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud ensured victory for AC Milan.

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-W-D

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-D-W

AC Milan vs Napoli Team News

AC Milan

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli will be unable to call upon the services of former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Belgian forward Divock Origi, right-back Alessandro Florenzi and Croatian attacker Ante Rebic. Portugal international Rafael Leao is suspended.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alessandro Florenzi, Divock Origi, Ante Rebic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rafael Leao

Napoli

Meanwhile, Napoli will be without Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and German midfielder Diego Demme. There are doubts over the availability of Mexican winger Hirving Lozano. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Luciano Spalletti is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Diego Demme, Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: Hirving Lozano

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Napoli Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Alexis Saelemaekers, Charles De Ketelaere, Junior Messias, Olivier Giroud

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-jae, Mathias Olivera, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Giacomo Raspadori, Tanguy Ndombele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone

AC Milan vs Napoli Prediction

AC Milan won the league last season, and are currently 3rd in the league. They have made some astute signings during the summer transfer window, adding young talents like Charles De Ketelaere, Aster Vranckx and Malick Thiaw to the squad. However, their transfer window achievement could be holding on to Rafael Leao, despite persistent links to Chelsea.

GOAL @goal Olivier Giroud has scored 24 of his last 25 penalties Olivier Giroud has scored 24 of his last 25 penalties 🔥 https://t.co/lgLWBsORWV

Napoli, on the other hand, enjoyed an excellent transfer window, despite selling established stars like Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz, and also letting go of Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens. Young stars like Kim Min-jae and Giacomo Raspadori have joined, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has started the season on fire. Kvaradona's impact has propelled Napoli to the top of the league table.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



Smart scouting, smart signing. Interesting to mention that Napoli only paid €10m fee to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Dinamo Batuni this summer.Smart scouting, smart signing. Interesting to mention that Napoli only paid €10m fee to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Dinamo Batuni this summer. ⭐️🇬🇪 #UCLSmart scouting, smart signing. https://t.co/St3cpqvYw8

A close game is on the cards, with a draw likely.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Napoli

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far