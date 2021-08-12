AC Milan vs Panathinaikos prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

AC Milan take on Panathinaikos in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2021-22 Serie A season.

The Rossoneri return to Italy to host their Greek opponents at the Stadio Nereo Rocco in Trieste on Saturday after three away games in pre-season.

Panathinaikos' league campaign starts next week, having finished fifth in the 2020-21 league standings.

It has been a tricky pre-season for Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side, with the Rossoneri struggling to score, having only notched once against Nice (1-1). Meanwhile, goalless draws against Valencia and Real Madrid have raised concerns.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to miss the start of the season and new signing Olivier Giroud will need to find his scoring boots against Panathinaikos.

The Greek visitors are yet to win in pre-season, having lost to AZ Alkmaar (3-0), and drawn against Al Taawon (1-1), VVV Venlo (2-2), NK Lokomotiva (2-2) and Apoel (1-1).

The lack of clean sheets is sure to concern new boss Ivan Jovanovic as he looks ahead to a long 2021-22 season.

AC Milan vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head

The two teams last met in a pre-season friendly in 2010, with Milan earning a 5-3 win against their Greek opponents.

AC Milan form guide: D-D-D-W-W

Panathinaikos form guide: D-D-D-L-D

AC Milan vs Panathinaikos Team News

AC Milan

There was welcome news for Stefano Pioli as Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer returned to group training. Kessie returned from his Olympic exertions while the Bennacer has recovered from COVID-19.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains unavailable and is set to miss the start of the season.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Panathinaikos

Ivan Jovanovic has a fully-fit squad to choose from, with the Panathinaikos manager naming the same lineup in the club's last two pre-season friendlies.

It is unlikely he will change things against Milan, although Kiko Macheda may get a run out in attack in place of Carlitos.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Panathinaikos Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Panathinaikos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sokratis Dioudis (GK); Giannis Kotsiras, Giorgos Sideras, Fran Velez, Juankar; Ruben Perez, Jose Mauricio; Yeni N'Gbakoto, Lucas Villafanez, Tatos Chatzijovanis; Carlitos

AC Milan vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Panathinaikos have not won a single game in pre-season and have not kept a clean sheet. This may be quite the easy lay-up for Milan's blunt attack, which ought to at least find the net, especially with Brahim Diaz shining in pre-season.

We expect Milan to walk away with a narrow win, with Olivier Giroud set to find the back of the net.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-0 Panathinaikos

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Peter P