AC Milan vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as PSG lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Tuesday.

AC Milan vs PSG Preview

PSG are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Parisian outfit eased past Montpellier by a comfortable 3-0 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Rossoneri slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Udinese in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

AC Milan vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good historical record against PSG and have won two out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to PSG's one victory.

AC Milan lost their first-ever match against PSG on the European stage in the reverse fixture this year, with their four games preceding this defeat producing two draws and two victories for the Rossoneri.

After a run of only two victories in their first 20 matches against Italian opponents in European competitions, PSG have won each of their last four such matches.

AC Milan have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last five matches in the UEFA Champions League - their longest such run in the history of the competition.

AC Milan are winless in their last two matches at home in the UEFA Champions League and have never endured a streak of three such consecutive games.

AC Milan vs PSG Prediction

AC Milan have flattered to deceive on the European stage over the past year and will be intent on making amends this week. The Rossoneri find themselves in a difficult group this year and will need to play out of their skins on Tuesday.

PSG are lethal on their day but have suffered from occasional slumps this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 PSG

AC Milan vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes