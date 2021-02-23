AC Milan vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

AC Milan will look to finish their job at home when they host Red Star Belgrade at the San Siro for the second leg of their Europa League last-32 clash.

The sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Serbia last week. Milan Pavkov netted deep into stoppage time to deny the visitors an away win. Belgrade played with 10-men for the final quarter.

The Rossoneri now face a must-win game at home but form is not on their side at the moment. On either side of the first-leg slatemate, Stefano Pioli's men were routed by Spezia and Inter Milan in the league.

These back-to-back defeats led to them ceding top spot in Serie A. They now trail the Nerazzurri by four points in the title race, having once seemed favorites for the Scudetto.

The Stars will hope to pounce on their vulnerability and create a huge upset, though they've never beaten Milan in five meetings.

AC Milan vs Red Star Belgrade Head-To-Head

In five encounters between the sides, AC Milan have beaten Red Star twice - both coming in Champions League qualifiers during the 2007-08 season.

That includes a 1-0 home victory. The only previous encounter at the San Siro came back in the 1988-89 season, which ended 1-1.

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Red Star Belgrade Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

AC Milan vs Red Star Belgrade Team News

AC Milan

The home side will be without Mario Mandzukic, Daniel Maldini, and Ismael Bennacer due to injuries. Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is doubtful for the clash after develping calf problems in the derby defeat at the weekend.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mario Mandzukic, Daniel Maldini, and Ismael Bennacer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Red Star Belgrade

Aleksandar Katai is a long-term absentee, having been sidelined with adductor problems since November. Meanwhile, Strahinja Erakovic has been injured since earlier this month.

Milan Rodic is suspended from the clash after getting sent off in the first leg.

Injured: Aleksandar Katai and Strahinja Erakovic

Suspended: Milan Rodic

Unavailable: None

AC Milan vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Rafael Leao.

Red Star Belgrade (3-4-1-2): Milan Borjan; Radovan Pankov, Nemanja Milunovic, Milos Degenek; Marko Gobeljic, Guelor Kanga, Njegos Petrovic, Zeljko Gavric; Mirko Ivanic; El Fardou Ben, Diego Falcinelli.

AC Milan vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Milan desperately need a win in this game. Despite all their injuries, we believe they have the might to see off Belgrade and advance to the next round.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Red Star Belgrade