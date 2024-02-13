AC Milan vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

AC Milan will entertain Rennes at the San Siro in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

The hosts, who played in the UEFA Champions League group stage earlier this season, narrowly missed out on qualification into the round of 16 as Paris Saint-Germain finished second in the Group F table on goal difference. Both teams had eight points in six games.

The visitors also missed out on direct qualification in the round of 16 of the Europa League after finishing second in the Group F table, just one point behind Villarreal. They had a decent run in the group stage of the competition, recording four wins in six games.

The hosts head into the match on a five-game unbeaten run, recording four wins. In their previous outing, Theo Hernández's 25th-minute strike helped them defeat reigning champions Napoli 1-0 in Serie A on Sunday.

The visitors have a 100% record in all competitions in 2024 and made it eight wins on the spin on Sunday, defeating Le Havre 1-0 in Ligue 1. Benjamin Bourigeaud scored the match's only goal in the 60th minute, with in-form striker Martin Terrier providing the assist.

AC Milan vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match.

AC Milan have suffered just two losses at home against French teams in European competitions and have nine wins to their name.

Rennes have a poor away record against Italian teams in Europe, suffering three defeats in as many games.

The visitors are on a six-game unbeaten run in their travels, recording five wins on the trot.

Milan have suffered just one loss in their last 12 games across all competitions, with that loss coming at home against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia last month.

AC Milan vs Rennes Prediction

The Rossoneri have been in good touch recently, recording six wins in eight games in 2024 thus far. They have suffered just one loss in their last eight home outings, scoring 18 goals while conceding seven times. Interestingly, they are winless in their last four games in the Europa League, with three games ending in draws.

Head coach Stefano Pioli won't be able to count on the services of captain Davide Calabria for this crucial match after the defender was subbed off with a thigh injury in the first half against Napoli.

Les Rouge et Noirs are trying their luck in the knockout round playoffs of the Europa League for the second year in a row. Last season, they were eliminated on penalties by Shakhtar Donetsk and suffered a loss in the away leg. They are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, with their last loss coming in the Europa League in December, and they have registered eight wins on the spin.

With no fresh absentees for the match, head coach Julien Stéphan is expected to field a similar starting XI from their away win over Le Havre last week. At least 10,000 Rennes fans are expected to travel to Milan for this match, thus ensuring solid support for the visitors in this match.

Considering the upturn in the form of both teams, they are expected to play out a closely contested stalemate.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Rennes

AC Milan vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score or assist any time - Yes