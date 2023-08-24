AC Milan vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an intriguing fixture at the San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Cagliari last week and will need to take it up a notch to win this game.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Bologna by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AC Milan vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have an impressive recent record against Torino and have won 20 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's 14 victories.

AC Milan and Torino have played out a total of 56 draws in the 156 matches between them in the Serie A - both teams have played out more draws only against Lazio in the competition.

AC Milan have won five out of their last seven matches against Torino in the Serie A - as many victories as they had managed in the 15 such games preceding this run.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 27 matches at home against Torino in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming in 1985.

AC Milan have won each of their last four Serie A matches - their longest such run in over a year.

AC Milan vs Torino Prediction

AC Milan have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in recent months. Christian Pulisic scored a goal on his Serie A debut last week and will look to add to his tally this weekend.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record against the Rossoneri at the San Siro. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Torino

AC Milan vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes