AC Milan vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

The Coppa Italia features an exciting set of round-of-16 fixtures this week as AC Milan take on Torino at the San Siro on Tuesday. The Rossoneri defeated Torino in the Serie A over the weekend and will want to put in a similar performance in this game.

Torino are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best over the past few months. The Turin-based outfit edged Lecce to a 3-1 victory in the previous round of the Coppa Italia and will have to be at its best in this game.

AC Milan are enjoying an excellent season so far under Stefano Pioli and are the favourites going into this game. The Rossoneri are at the top of the Serie A standings at the moment and have shown tremendous improvement over the past year.

AC Milan vs Torino Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a predictably positive track record against Torino and have won 17 games out of a total of 33 matches played between the two teams. Torino have managed only four victories against AC Milan and cannot afford to slip up in this week's knock-out fixture.

The previous match between the two teams took place in the Serie A over the weekend and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for AC Milan. Torino struggled to make their mark on the game and will need to do a much better job in the Coppa Italia this week.

AC Milan form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Torino form guide: L-D-W-D-D

AC Milan vs Torino Team News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back for AC Milan

AC Milan

Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, and Ante Rebic are currently injured and have been sidelined for this game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his return over the weekend and is likely to feature in this match.

Injured: Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Ante Rebic, Alexis Saelemaekers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino need to win this game

Torino

Torino have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance in this game. The away side is likely to field a defensive line-up against AC Milan and will have to put in a robust performance.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Torino Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Diogo Dalot, Alessio Romagnoli, Pierre Kalulu, Andrea Conti; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Jens Petter Hauge, Daniel Maldini, Lorenzo Colombo; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Bremer, Lyanco, Armando Izzo; Ricardo Rodriguez, Karol Linetty, Tomas Rincon, Amer Gojak, Wilfried Stephane Singo; Sasa Lukic, Andrea Belotti

AC Milan vs Torino Prediction

AC Milan have been extraordinary this year and their effervescent style of play under Stefano Pioli has yielded results. The Rossoneri can potentially win the Coppa Italia this year and will look to make a statement in this game.

Torino, on the other hand, will be looking to take the game into extra time to give the Rossoneri a run for their money. There is a discernible gulf in quality between the two teams, however, and AC Milan should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Torino

