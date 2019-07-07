Chelsea News: "Hudson-Odoi is going to be central for us on the pitch," says Blues manager Frank Lampard

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been offered a new contract at Chelsea

Newly appointed Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists Callum Hudson-Odoi is central to his plans and admits the Blues are desperate to keep hold of the Englishman. The talented youngster handed in a transfer request in January amidst interest from Bayern Munich and had his heart set on a move to the home of the German champions.

Hudson-Odoi made only a handful of appearances under former boss Maurizio Sarri and following Jadon Sancho's move to Borussia Dortmund where he went on to become on of the most exciting young players in world football, it seemed like a sensible decision to embark upon a similar journey.

The teenager has a year left on his contract and will be free to negotiate terms with other clubs with the view of signing a pre-contract agreement 6 months from now. Although Bayern haven't given up hope of signing him, Lampard remains optimistic that he'll agree a new contract with the Blues.

"Hudson-Odoi is going to be central for us on the pitch and that is the opportunity that is really in front of him now so that’s what I will speak to him about and I hope he stays."

According to the reliable Nizaar Kinsella, the 18-year-old has been offered a new long-term contract worth a staggering £100,000-per-week and after Lampard's appointment, there's a renowned sense of optimism around the club that Hudson-Odoi will put pen to paper.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, another one of Chelsea's highly-rated academy graduates, renewed his contract with the club earlier this week and the Blues will be hoping Hudson-Odoi follows him by committing his long-term future to the club.

“I am not going say things that are pie in the sky. I am not going to say: ‘This is all going to be your way’. But knowing his talent he can be central to this team, he can be central to an England team."

Lampard has made it crystal-clear that he expects Hudson-Odoi to renew but he's not making any false promises and is convinced the 18-year-old has the ability to become a key player for club and country.

“I am going to say I want to work with him, I want to drive him forward. I want to improve him as a player and he can show right here at Chelsea, the club he came through the academy at, that he is going to be an absolute world-class player – because I truly believe that.”

Hudson-Odoi is expected to miss the start of the season with an Achilles tendon injury and Chelsea will be hoping they get his future resolved quickly in order to begin preparations for the forthcoming season.