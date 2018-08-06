Ada Hegerberg: The Lionel Messi of women's football

Most haven't heard of Ada Hegerberg. Hegerberg was named UEFA best women's footballer in Europe for the 2015-16 season. In the calendar year 2016, she scored more goals than anyone else in UEFA competitions, leaving even the great Cristiano Ronaldo behind.

She was named BBC Footballer of the year the following season as she helped Lyon complete a treble of the domestic league, cup and Champions League.

She had another sensational and magnificent 2017-18 season. She scored a record 15 goals in the UEFA Women's Champions League, and 53 in total across all competitions, helping Lyon win a third successive Champions League.

She has 37 career goals in UEFA Women's Champions league and sits at 9th spot in the all time top scorers list. It's noteworthy that she is merely 23 years old.

"She has unconventional qualities. It is impressive how she has managed to make history in such a short space of time." -- Eugénie Le Sommer, Lyon attacker

It would not be an overstatement to say she is the Lionel Messi/Cristiano Ronaldo of female football.

Ada Hegerberg - on her way to become all time great

She started her footballing career with Kolbotn Football, a Norwegian club based in Kolbotn - at the age of 15. She had shown signs of her talent from a very young age, and at only 15 years of age, she helped Norway reach the 2011 UEFA European Women's Under 19 tournament final.

"A young player, but already a great player. It's impressive to see just how mature she already is in her play. An exceptional goalscorer."-- Camille Abily, Lyon captain

She made a lot of headlines with her stunning display on the pitch and quickly became a sensation in women's football when she became the youngest ever player to score a hat-trick in Norway's top tier.

In 2011, she joined Stabæk and helped them win the Norwegian Cup. She also ended the season as league top scorer with 25 goals.

By the end of her debut season, she had scored enough goals to be named Young Player of the Year in the Toppserien, the Norwegian elite league.

Lyon signed Hegerberg in the summer of 2014. She did not take much time to impress the footballing world, and in her debut season scored 26 goals in just 22 matches, helping Lyon win the League title.

She can play in different tactical setups and is highly adaptable as a player. She flourishes in every formation and forges good partnerships and understanding with her fellow strikers.

She has exceptional shooting skills which has helped her pull off several fantastic goals. She has the uncanny ability to create a goal out of nothing. In the clip below, you can see her superhuman and incredible strike against Atletico Madrid.

She is a gifted player with outstanding dribbling skills. She can effortlessly drive the ball forward into the opposition half with confidence, and can maintain possession.

She is dependable with the ball at her feet, and most of the time she is a reliable, calm and composed figure on the pitch.