Adana Demirspor vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2023

Adana Demirspor will host Genk at the Adana Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round clash.

The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their Turkish Super Lig campaign this season and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They played out a 1-1 draw against Ankaragucu in their last league game to record their seventh straight unbeaten outing against the Ankara outfit.

Genk, meanwhile, have had mixed results in their Jupiler Pro League campaign so far this season most recently playing out a goalless draw against Charleroi. They began their quest for European football in the Champions League qualifiers, losing out to Servette before getting knocked out of the Europa League qualifiers by Olympiacos. They will now have to settle for a Conference League spot if they can win this playoff.

The visitors have a foot in the group stages of the continental showpiece after picking up a 2-1 win in their first-leg clash last week with Tolu Arokodare and Daniel Munoz getting on the scoresheet to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Adana Demirspor vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second-ever meeting between Adana Demirspor and Genk.

The visitors have had three meetings against Turkish opposition in European competitions picking up two wins and draw in that period.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Genk have kept clean sheets in two of their last three away games after failing to record any in their eight games prior.

Demirspor have lost just two home games since the turn of the year.

Adana Demirspor vs Genk Prediction

Demirspor are on a three-game winless streak after winning their three games prior. They have, however, won their last three home games and will be looking to turn the tie around this week.

Genk, on the other hand, are on a four-game unbeaten streak, although they have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions. They have had mixed results on the road in recent times but should hold on to their first-leg advantage on Thursday.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor 1-1 Genk

Adana Demirspor vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the Genk's last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the Demirspor's last 10 matches)