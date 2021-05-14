Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of important matches this weekend as Adelaide United lock horns with Brisbane Roar at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will have to step up this weekend.

Adelaide United are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have endured a discernible slump in recent weeks. The Adelaide outfit suffered a stinging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Melbourne City last weekend and cannot afford a similar debacle in this match.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table and need to hit their stride this month. The away side played out a 0-0 draw with Central Coast Mariners last week and will look to return to winning ways on Sunday.

💬 Speaking after last night's match, Warren Moon praised the way his players battled through their fifth @ALeague game in a fortnight.



Full press conference 🖥️ https://t.co/CCP0eEjDvj#BRIvCCM #ALeague #ForTheCrest pic.twitter.com/uqDJGa0ovJ — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) May 13, 2021

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a marginal historical advantage over Brisbane Roar and have won 19 games out of a total of 46 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 18 victories against Adelaide United and will need to level the playing field this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Australian sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Brisbane Roar. Adelaide United were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Adelaide United form guide in the Premier League: L-D-D-L-D

Brisbane Roar form guide in the Premier League: D-L-W-D-W

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Ryan Strain served his suspension against Melbourne City and is available for selection.

Injured: James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ryan Strain

Brisbane Roar have a strong squad

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald and Brisbane Roar have agreed to part ways over the past week and the forward will be unavailable for this game. Tom Aldred is also unavailable for selection and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Tom Aldred

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Juande; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Scott Neville, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Adelaide United have managed only three points from their last five A-League games and will need to make a statement of intent this weekend. The home side will want to secure a top-six finish this year and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

Brisbane Roar have been impressive in patches this season and will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. The away side is in better shape at the moment and holds a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-3 Brisbane Roar

