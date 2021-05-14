Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-league is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Melbourne City take on Wellington Phoenix at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix are in ninth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have improved after a slow start to the season. The New Zealand outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate with Adelaide United last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are enjoying an exceptional campaign and are at the top of the table. The league leaders thrashed Adelaide United by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a mediocre record against Wellington Phoenix and have won only 14 games out of a total of 32 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 12 victories against Melbourne City and can trouble their opponents in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-2 victory for Melbourne City. Wellington Phoenix gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust in this fixture.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-D

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-D-W

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Patrick Kisnorbo has recovered from his injury and will be available against Adelaide United this week. Nathaniel Atkinson remains ruled out with a hamstring injury, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Nathaniel Atkinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Luke De Vere is currently injured for Wellington Phoenix and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Reno Piscopo and Liam McGing have recovered from their knocks and are set to feature in this game.

Injured: Luke De Vere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, David Ball; Tomer Hemed, Ben Waine

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Melbourne City have been in exceptional form over the past month and their free-scoring nature will send shivers down their opponents' spines. The league leaders have lethal players in their ranks and hold an eleven-point lead over second-placed Central Coast Mariners.

Wellington Phoenix have shown glimpses of potential over the course of their campaign and have a point to prove this weekend. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-1 Wellington Phoenix

