Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Brisbane Roar on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Adelaide United are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts eased past Perth Glory to a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Melbourne Victory last week and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Brisbane Roar and have won 21 out of 45 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 17 victories against Adelaide United and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Adelaide United. Brisbane Roar were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: D-L-D-D-W

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Mohamed Toure are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Michael Jakobsen is also yet to hit full fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Mohamed Toure, Michael Jakobsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Juan Lescano are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Alex Parsons and Connor Chapman remain injured, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Alex Parsons, Connor Chapman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Adelaide United (4-2-3-1): Steven Hall; Ryan Kitto, Isaías, George Timotheou, Joshua Cavallo; Asad Kasumovic, Louis D'Arrigo; Craig Goodwin, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Lachlan Brook; Joe Caletti

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Juan Lescano

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Adelaide United have managed to recover from their mid-season slump and eased past Perth Glory in their previous game. The hosts have excellent players in their ranks and are in good form going into this match.

Brisbane Roar have managed to improve after their poor start to the campaign but have remained inconsistent over the past month. Adelaide United have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Brisbane Roar

