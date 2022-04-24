Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Melbourne Victory lock horns with Brisbane Roar on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in third place in the A-League standings and have punched above their weight this season. The away side eased past Macarthur FC by a 4-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Macarthur FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Brisbane Roar and have won 24 out of 52 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 18 victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to cut the deficit on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-D-D-W-L

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-W-W

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Juan Lescano are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Alex Parsons and Connor Chapman remain injured, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Alex Parsons, Connor Chapman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Robbie Kruse are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jake Brimmer made an impressive comeback against Macarthur FC and will be available this week.

Injured: Matt Acton, Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Juan Lescano

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Brendan Hamill, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne Victory have excelled in the A-League so far and are in good form at the moment. The away side have won five of their last six games and will look to build on their impressive streak this week.

Brisbane Roar have managed to improve after their poor start to the campaign but have remained inconsistent over the past month. Melbourne Victory have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-3 Melbourne Victory

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi