Brisbane Roar vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Two teams in opposite ends of the A-League table will square off when Brisbane Roar welcome Western United to the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

The Roars are in penultimate spot in the standings, while the visitors are in second place, three points adrift of league leaders Melbourne City.

Brisbane Roar were sent crashing down to earth when they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Melbourne City in the A-League on Wednesday.

Before that, the Roar ended their three-game losing streak, courtesy of a 2-1 win over Wellington Phoenix on March 12, before seeing off Perth Glory 4-1 a week later.

The defeat against City saw the Roar drop to 11th in the league standings, having picked up only 17 points from 16 games.

Meanwhile, Western United failed to arrest their slump, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Melbourne Victory in their last outing

They have now failed to win their last three games, claiming two draws and losing one, since winning four on the trot between February 20 and March 5. With 34 points from 18 games, Western United are second in the standings.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Head-To-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two teams. Western United have won four times and lost twice in their last six meetings.

Brisbane Roar Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L.

Western United Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Team News

Brisbane Roar

The Roar will take to the pitch without Alex Parsons and Connor Chapman, who have both been ruled out because of injuries.

Injured: Alex Parsons, Connor Chapman.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali, Neil Kilkenny and captain Alessandro Diamanti are recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game. Joshua Risdon is also a major doubt after picking up a game-ending injury in the 22nd minute against Melbourne Victory.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali, Neil Kilkenny, Alessandro Diamanti, Joshua Risdon.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Predicted XIs

Brisbane Roar (4-2-3-1): Jordan Holmes; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Scott Neville; Jesse Daley, Jay O'Shea; Nicholas Olsen, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Luke Ivanovic.

Western United (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Jerry Skotadis; Steven Lustica, Rene Krhin; Connor Pain, Dylan Pierias, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Prediction

Brisbane Roar have struggled to get going this season, finding themselves at the wrong end of the table. Meanwhile, Western United have suffered a slump in recent weeks, claiming only two points from the last nine available.

While the Roars will seek to pick up their fourth win in five home games, Western United could force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Western United.

