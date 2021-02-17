Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this week as Adelaide United take on Central Coast Mariners in an important clash at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to win this game.

Adelaide United are currently in eighth place in the A-League standings and will need to improve this month. The Adelaide outfit was thrashed by Macarthur last week and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are at the top of the league table. The Mariners eased past Wellington Phoenix in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 24 games out of a total of 50 matches played between the two teams. The Mariners have managed 19 victories against Adelaide United and will want to improve their record this week.

The previous meeting between the two sides in February last year ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Adelaide United. Central Coast Mariners have improved in the past year and have a point to prove in this match.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-L

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-W

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Adelaide United need to win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United were disappointing against Macarthur FC and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to make the most of their excellent form this season. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Devastated for Nathan, but he has come back once, he will do it again.



We're with him all the way.https://t.co/ykYcytACMF — Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) February 16, 2021

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Gianni Stensness, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Adelaide United have endured a difficult season so far and have conceded nine goals in their last three games. The Adelaide side has not inspired confidence in recent weeks and has plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Central Coast Mariners have made an excellent start to their campaign and will want to make the most of their current purple patch. The Mariners are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 0-1 Central Coast Mariners

